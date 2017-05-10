End of the Line for Grapevine in Boise's North End
Just before the holiday season last year, it was pretty clear the days were numbered for the Grapevine Club, a sober support and recovery center located in a building at 1518 W. Fort St.: The roof leaked and the electrical, plumbing and fire suppression systems were all out of code. In February, time ran out when the city of Boise sent an emergency notice to the building inhabitants informing them the structure was unsafe and asbestos and lead-based paint posed a serious health hazard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|21 hr
|Donald Spock
|45
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|May 6
|Jpml5101
|86
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Apr 21
|Del feeny
|1
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC