End of the Line for Grapevine in Boise's North End

8 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

Just before the holiday season last year, it was pretty clear the days were numbered for the Grapevine Club, a sober support and recovery center located in a building at 1518 W. Fort St.: The roof leaked and the electrical, plumbing and fire suppression systems were all out of code. In February, time ran out when the city of Boise sent an emergency notice to the building inhabitants informing them the structure was unsafe and asbestos and lead-based paint posed a serious health hazard.

