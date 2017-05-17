Election Results: Muchow, Kloc Win Seats in GBAD Election
More than 13,000 ballots were cast Tuesday in the election for two positions on the Greater Boise Auditorium District board of directors. Four candidates competed for the open seats-a significant jump turnout compared to previous GBAD elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|8 hr
|texas pete
|14
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|May 14
|anon
|11
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 12
|mnc
|49
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|May 6
|Jpml5101
|86
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Apr 21
|Del feeny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC