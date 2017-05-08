doles out $145K in charitable grants
Post Register Editor and Publisher Roger Plothow announced in November that the company was dissolving its annual Goodfellow Fund, which raised money over the winter holidays to benefit local causes. The fund, which was started under the Post Register's former owners, the Brady family, had endured for 85 years.
