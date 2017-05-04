Dog howls with joy in reunion with he...

Dog howls with joy in reunion with her cancer ridden owner

Puppy love! Dog howls with joy as it is reunited with its cancer suffering owner after traveling 1,500 miles to see him This is the heart warming moment an excited dog is reunited with her cancer suffering owner after two months apart and making a 1,500 mile trip to see him. Former army and Navy Seabee veteran Brad had to move from his New Mexico home to Boise, Idaho in order to care for his elderly mother and as a result had been separated from his dog Ava.

