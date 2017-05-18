DBA State of Downtown Coming Attractions: A Stadium Update and Al...
The Downtown Boise Association celebrated its 30th anniversary Thursday with a packed ballroom at the recently opened Boise Centre East, where the organization hosted the annual State of Downtown event. Overlooking the Grove Plaza, which is still being remodeled, more than two hours of speeches and presentations provided a steady stream of statistics on the downtown core.
