Culinary Walkabout
With a direct threat to funding coming from the White House, support for the Meals on Wheels program is important now more than ever. Metro Meals on Wheels provides services to more than 1,600 senior citizens in Ada County each week, but it needs help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|2 hr
|Jim Atha
|43
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Apr 24
|Tone
|85
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Apr 21
|Del feeny
|1
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC