City of Boise Begins Crafting Cultural Master Plan
At a public meeting on May 3, Boiseans got their first glimpse of the Cultural Master Plan that the Boise City Department of Arts and History began crafting a couple of years ago. In the plan, culture is defined as "our collective beliefs and customs expressed through visual arts, history, literature, theater, dance, music, food, architecture, media, design and fashion," and in 2015, DAH began soliciting opinions from area residents regarding cultural opportunities in Boise.
