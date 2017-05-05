Buy & Fly: Boise to Tucson
As a long-time admirer of the popular and versatile Kawasaki KLR650, I bought one last year, but I didn't follow the normal procedure-I used the "Buy and Fly" method and made the trip of a lifetime in the process. With a little due diligence, it's safe and easy to purchase a new or used bike thousands of miles away, fly out to pick it up and ride it home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiderMagazine.com.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|18 hr
|Kristytru
|44
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Apr 24
|Tone
|85
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Apr 21
|Del feeny
|1
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC