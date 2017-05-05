Buy & Fly: Boise to Tucson

As a long-time admirer of the popular and versatile Kawasaki KLR650, I bought one last year, but I didn't follow the normal procedure-I used the "Buy and Fly" method and made the trip of a lifetime in the process. With a little due diligence, it's safe and easy to purchase a new or used bike thousands of miles away, fly out to pick it up and ride it home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiderMagazine.com.