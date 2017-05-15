Boise Record Show and Swap
There's a long-standing cultural dispute over the term "vinyl" - specifically, whether it is acceptable to pluralize the word "vinyls," as newbie aficionados have been known to do. As the purists say, "vinyl is the plural of vinyl," though no less than The Washington Post threw up its collective hands in 2014, writing "Okay, fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|Sun
|anon
|11
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 12
|mnc
|49
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|May 6
|Jpml5101
|86
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Apr 21
|Del feeny
|1
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC