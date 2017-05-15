Boise Police Issue AMBER Alert; Children, Father May be in Eureka County
The Boise Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for two children who may be with their father in Eureka County. Boise Police say the children were picked up from school by their father, Joshua Dundon, on Wednesday, May 10th at 10:00 a.m. Family grew concerned and called police two days later when no one could get in touch with Joshua.
