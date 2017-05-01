Boise Foothills Flap to Surface in Id...

Boise Foothills Flap to Surface in Idaho Supreme Court

Residents of the Central Foothills Neighborhood Association won't be afforded an opportunity to speak before the Idaho Supreme Court when, on Wednesday, May 3, the high court considers a lawsuit over access to the Boise Foothills. Neighbors aren't even a party to the suit, in which developers say they need access between Hillside Park and the Quail Hollow Golf Course in order to build 120 units on foothill ridges.

