Boise Concert Promoter Eric Gilbert on PWR BTTM Sex Assault...

When New York-based LGBT punk duo PWR BTTM performed in November 2016 at Neurolux, the downtown Boise venue made its restrooms gender neutral. The change, said Duck Club Presents co-founder and Treefort Music Fest Festival Director Eric Gilbert, was to sync Neurolux with the gender-nonconforming band's inclusive message and make fans feel welcome.

