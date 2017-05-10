Attention Shutterbugs: Entry Deadline Approaching for Boise Weekly Black-and-White Photo Contest

The deadline for the submissions to the 15th annual Boise Weekly Black-and-White Photo Contest is fast approaching, with entries due by Wednesday, May 31 at 11:59 p.m. Gather up your best images in the categories of People, Places and Things, and upload them online here . Submit as many shots as you want, with a fee of $5 per entry.

