AMBER Alert issued for abducted children out of Boise
Jaylynn Dundon and Madison Dundon were checked out of their elementary school by their father, Joshua Dundon, on Wednesday, May 10. Joshua told witnesses he planned to take the girls camping near Arrow Rock Reservoir in Idaho. When the group failed to return, a missing person investigation began with the Boise Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|Sun
|anon
|11
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 12
|mnc
|49
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|May 6
|Jpml5101
|86
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Apr 21
|Del feeny
|1
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC