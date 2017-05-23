Alive After Five 'Comes Full Circle,' Announces June Music Acts in Revamped Boise Grove
The tunes are returning to the Grove Plaza in what Downtown Boise Association Director Lynn Hightower described as a return to form for the summer concert series Alive After Five . "We're bringing Alive After Five full circle," Hightower said.
Read more at Boise Weekly.
