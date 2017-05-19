Ahlquist campaigns in eastern Idaho
Ahlquist, who spent nearly two decades as a Boise physician before leaving medicine in 2015 to focus on real estate development in the Treasure Valley, is one of four Republican candidates vying to replace outgoing Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter in 2018. "We need fresh ideas and a new approach in this state," Ahlquist said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Gypsy Nomad
|566
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|May 18
|Princess Hey
|17
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|May 14
|anon
|11
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 12
|mnc
|49
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|May 6
|Jpml5101
|86
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC