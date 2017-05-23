Activate: Connecting People to Passions

Organizers of Activate, a meet-and-match event that will link passion with a cause, insist Boise hasn't been "marched out" just yet. "We had a march for science in Boise, a tax march, a public lands march and, of course, the Women's March," said Sam Sandmire, president of the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.