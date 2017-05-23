Activate: Connecting People to Passions
Organizers of Activate, a meet-and-match event that will link passion with a cause, insist Boise hasn't been "marched out" just yet. "We had a march for science in Boise, a tax march, a public lands march and, of course, the Women's March," said Sam Sandmire, president of the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Last Post Wins!!!! (Feb '11)
|8 hr
|Princess Hey
|21
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Mon
|Perelli
|76
|Are there Racist in Idaho? (Jan '09)
|May 19
|Gypsy Nomad
|566
|Any one know Michael James Carberry? (Dec '09)
|May 14
|anon
|11
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|May 12
|mnc
|49
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|May 6
|Jpml5101
|86
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC