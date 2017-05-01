5 men file sex abuse lawsuit against Boy Scouts, LDS church
Boise, Idaho a Five men who say they were sexually abused as kids while in the Boy Scouts of America are suing the organization and the Mormon Church because they say both groups fraudulently presented the Boy Scouts as a safe, wholesome activity for boys. The men filed the lawsuit in Boise's U.S. District Court on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|12 hr
|mary
|42
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|Apr 27
|RICHARD
|2
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Apr 24
|Tone
|85
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Apr 21
|Del feeny
|1
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC