15 Idaho attorneys, judges vying for high court opening

Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, Idaho - Fifteen candidates are vying for an open seat on the Idaho Supreme Court. Supreme Court Justice Daniel Eismann announced earlier this year he will retire in August - 16 months before the end of his current six-year term.

