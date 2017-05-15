15 Idaho attorneys, judges vying for high court opening
Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, Idaho - Fifteen candidates are vying for an open seat on the Idaho Supreme Court. Supreme Court Justice Daniel Eismann announced earlier this year he will retire in August - 16 months before the end of his current six-year term.
