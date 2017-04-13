Zollinger named to athletic hall of fame

Zollinger named to athletic hall of fame

Read more: Challis Messenger

Linda Zollinger poses with Tracy Leinen , executive director of the Idaho Athletic Administrators Association, and Cass Herbst , IAAA president, after being inducted into the IAAA Athletic Director's Hall of Fame last week. Former Challis High School Athletic Director Linda Zollinger was inducted into the Idaho Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame, Class of 2017, at the group's annual conference in Boise on April 3. Zollinger served as CHS athletic director for the last 15 years of her 25-year teaching and coaching career and was recognized for her contributions to athletics not only in Challis but also around Idaho.

