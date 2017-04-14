Wursten to fly in Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show
Utah native Bryan Wursten will fly alongside world-renowned pilots during the Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show on July 22 and 23 in Idaho Falls. The 2017 Extreme Blue Thunder Air Show will take place at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport on Skyline Drive.
