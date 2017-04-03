Vermont radioactive wastewater could ...

Vermont radioactive wastewater could be trucked to Idaho

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Boise, Idaho a Federal officials are considering approving a plan to truck 200,000 gallons of low-level radioactive wastewater from a closed eastern U.S. nuclear power plant to Idaho. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission earlier this week said an environmental assessment found no significant impact to the environment in storing the radioactive waste about 40 miles south of Boise.

