TSheets Launches New April 1 'Feature:' Adjusting Work Schedule to 'New York Minutes'

Eagle-based software company TSheets, developer of one of the fastest growing time management systems in the nation, has an idea to give the American worker more time in the day by adopting a "New York minute." Starting April 1, company officials said, "what we're releasing is a button on the app to switch to 'New York minutes,' which are 58 seconds rather than 60 seconds."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.