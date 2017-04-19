Transgender woman sues Idaho over birth certificate
BOISE, Idaho>> A transgender woman is suing Idaho in federal court for refusing to change the gender listed on her birth certificate. Most states allow people to change their birth certificate to reflect their gender identity rather than the gender they were assigned at birth.
