The Clean House at BCT

The Clean House at BCT

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

Wed., April 19, 8 p.m., Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., Wed., April 26, 8 p.m., Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., Sat., April 29, 2 & 8 p.m., Sun., April 30, 8 p.m., Wed., May 3, 8 p.m., Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., Fri., May 5, 8 p.m. and Sat., May 6, 2 & 8 p.m. One of the most anticipated plays of the season sweeps into Boise Contemporary Theater Wednesday, April 19 and cleans house through Saturday, May 6. Penned by playwright Sarah Ruhl and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Clean House was championed by The New York Times as a "gorgeous" production of "theatrical audacity and emotional richness."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) 9 hr swampmudd 5
Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08) Apr 16 Ex-Resident 7
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Apr 16 Bob 39
I want some kinky perverted girl Apr 16 Daddy 3
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Apr 15 Joy Behar is mental 37
Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing... Apr 11 reviewboise 2
The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot... Apr 4 kiwipalmer 1
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at April 20 at 2:54AM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,435,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC