The Clean House at BCT

Wed., April 19, 8 p.m., Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., Sat., April 22, 8 p.m., Wed., April 26, 8 p.m., Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., Sat., April 29, 2 & 8 p.m., Sun., April 30, 8 p.m., Wed., May 3, 8 p.m., Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., Fri., May 5, 8 p.m. and Sat., May 6, 2 & 8 p.m. One of the most anticipated plays of the season sweeps into Boise Contemporary Theater Wednesday, April 19 and cleans house through Saturday, May 6. Penned by playwright Sarah Ruhl and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Clean House was championed by The New York Times as a "gorgeous" production of "theatrical audacity and emotional richness."

