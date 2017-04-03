Temple open house reservations available
Free reservations for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Idaho Falls Temple open house were made available Monday. Public tours are open to all ages and will be given from April 22 to May 20. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot...
|3 hr
|kiwipalmer
|1
|Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing...
|3 hr
|patrickharris
|1
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|23 hr
|mnc
|25
|I want some kinky perverted girl
|Apr 1
|Daddy
|1
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Apr 1
|Daddy
|3
|Christina Marfice is another imbecile
|Mar 29
|K-Mac
|2
|Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ...
|Mar 29
|K-Mac
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC