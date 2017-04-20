Taxes required for short-term rentals

Taxes required for short-term rentals

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

The Great American Eclipse, coming Aug. 21, is expected to create a surge in demand for short-term rentals in Idaho Falls and throughout eastern Idaho. That unusually high demand has led some hosts to jack up the prices they charge to rent their homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) 39 min The view sucks 38
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) 4 hr swampmudd 9
Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08) Apr 16 Ex-Resident 7
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Apr 16 Bob 39
I want some kinky perverted girl Apr 16 Daddy 3
Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing... Apr 11 reviewboise 2
The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot... Apr 4 kiwipalmer 1
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,173 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC