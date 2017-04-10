Southern gospel quartet to perform at...

Southern gospel quartet to perform at Butte Bible Fellowship

The Liberty Quartet, based in Boise, Idaho, will perform in concert at 6 p.m. on April 23 at Butte Bible Fellowship, 2255 Pillsbury Road. The traditional southern gospel quartet consists of Royce Mitchell on bass, Paul Ellis, baritone; Philip Batton, tenor; and Doug Wiley, lead.

