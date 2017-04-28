Show Added Due to Popular Demand
LIVE! PBS KIDS Show Comes Alive on Stage in Boise at the Morrison Center Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 1:00 PM 2ND SHOW ADDED! Sunday, October 1, 2017 at 4:30 PM Tickets: $22.50 - $40.00 Price does not include applicable fees. A limited number of VIP Packages, which include a Meet & Greet with Martin and Chris Kratt, are available! VIP Packages are $100.00 Price does not include applicable fees.
