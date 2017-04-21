Saturday's March For Science Planned For Several Idaho Communities
Marchers in cities big and small across the nation this Saturday say the evidence is clear: It's time to stand up for science. Although organizers of the March for Science are trying to steer the marches away from politics, many in the scientific community are concerned about the new administration's denial of evidence for man's role in climate change and its silencing of federal scientists and national park employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBOI-AM Boise.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|5 min
|Maggiep
|39
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|14 hr
|Del feeny
|1
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|16 hr
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Apr 16
|Bob
|39
|I want some kinky perverted girl
|Apr 16
|Daddy
|3
|Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing...
|Apr 11
|reviewboise
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC