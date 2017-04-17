Protest Erupts Outside of Idaho Man's Newest Aquarium...This Time in Las Vegas
According to a Las Vegas television station, protesters gathered Saturday on the Strip outside a new aquarium owned by a man who was previously fined by the state of Idaho for violating investment laws and embroiled in a scandal involving illegal harvesting of fish for the Idaho Aquarium in Boise. KTNV-TV reports a protest outside the SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium in Las Vegas was triggered by accusations of mistreatment of animals at the attraction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Sun
|Ex-Resident
|7
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Bob
|39
|I want some kinky perverted girl
|Sun
|Daddy
|3
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Sat
|Joy Behar is mental
|37
|Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing...
|Apr 11
|reviewboise
|2
|The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot...
|Apr 4
|kiwipalmer
|1
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Apr 1
|Daddy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC