Protest Erupts Outside of Idaho Man's Newest Aquarium...This Time in Las Vegas

According to a Las Vegas television station, protesters gathered Saturday on the Strip outside a new aquarium owned by a man who was previously fined by the state of Idaho for violating investment laws and embroiled in a scandal involving illegal harvesting of fish for the Idaho Aquarium in Boise. KTNV-TV reports a protest outside the SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium in Las Vegas was triggered by accusations of mistreatment of animals at the attraction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.