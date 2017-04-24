Paula Rebelo and Denise Simone
Wed., April 26, 8 p.m., Thu., April 27, 8 p.m., Fri., April 28, 8 p.m., Sat., April 29, 2 & 8 p.m., Sun., April 30, 8 p.m., Wed., May 3, 8 p.m., Thu., May 4, 8 p.m., Fri., May 5, 8 p.m. and Sat., May 6, 2 & 8 p.m. When The Clean House opened in New York City in 2006, it was heralded by The New York Times as "one of the finest and funniest new plays you're likely to see." Penned by playwright Sarah Ruhl, the comedy was a Pulitzer Prize finalist.
