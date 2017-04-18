Nevada Air Guard Firefighting Team Tr...

Nevada Air Guard Firefighting Team Trains in Boise

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KTVN Reno

Last year, the 152nd Airlift Wing in Reno, commonly known as the "High Rollers," was named the newest unit in the four-unit firefighting team, supporting the U.S. Forest Service with C-130 aircraft for large-scale, wildland fire suppression nationwide. A year into its training and certification, the High Rollers performed mountain maneuvers and water training drops this week in the wilderness outside Boise, Idaho, as part of the mission's annual training in certification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12) 1 hr Tone 85
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Sat Maggiep 39
Review: Kase Parking Enforcement Apr 21 Del feeny 1
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) Apr 21 Slick Willie Oreilly 10
Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08) Apr 16 Ex-Resident 7
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Apr 16 Bob 39
I want some kinky perverted girl Apr 16 Daddy 3
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,914 • Total comments across all topics: 280,531,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC