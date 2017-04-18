Nevada Air Guard Firefighting Team Trains in Boise
Last year, the 152nd Airlift Wing in Reno, commonly known as the "High Rollers," was named the newest unit in the four-unit firefighting team, supporting the U.S. Forest Service with C-130 aircraft for large-scale, wildland fire suppression nationwide. A year into its training and certification, the High Rollers performed mountain maneuvers and water training drops this week in the wilderness outside Boise, Idaho, as part of the mission's annual training in certification.
