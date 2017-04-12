Nate Silver
Longtime sports statistics guru Nate Silver made a name for himself as a political fortune teller when he foresaw the results of the 2008 election that swept then-Sen. Barack Obama into the White House. He has since published a book about the power of data and founded the popular polling and statistics blog FiveThirtyEight.
