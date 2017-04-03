Nashville Pussy's Pyro-technics, April 8, The Shredder
From the name of their band to the ribald raucous way they play their guitars, Blaine Cartwright and Ruyter Suys are true chips off the old rock block. They harken back to an age when dinosaurs like Zeppelin and Sabbath roamed the earth and music was more of a pure expression of the Id: loud, raunchy and ready to party.
