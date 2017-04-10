Millions of gallons of water continue...

Millions of gallons of water continue to flood Boise River

Flooding along the Boise River continues to pose threats to the local population after high snow levels last winter translated to dangerous conditions along many parts of the Boise River. According to a press release from the City of Boise, Mayor David Bieter has declared a state of emergency from the high water levels.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at April 10 at 5:12AM MDT

