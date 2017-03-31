Mayor Bieter signs local emergency declaration
Mayor David Bieter declared a state of emergency in the City of Boise due to nearly unprecedented flows on the Boise River and the unpredictable impacts those flood waters could have on the city. Mayor Bieter also made a plea to residents and visitors to simply stay away from the Boise River and the Greenbelt all together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KBOI-AM Boise.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christina Marfice is another imbecile
|Wed
|K-Mac
|2
|Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ...
|Wed
|K-Mac
|3
|DOJ says laws forbidding it essentially crimina... (Aug '15)
|Mar 26
|Field Day
|35
|Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15)
|Mar 26
|Helinarz
|2
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Mar 26
|Joy Behar SUX
|21
|CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07)
|Mar 21
|Doylesav11
|75
|Idaho Is Seeking To Buy HP's Boise Campus For $...
|Mar 18
|lakramer1211
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC