Mayor Bieter signs local emergency de...

Mayor Bieter signs local emergency declaration

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: KBOI-AM Boise

Mayor David Bieter declared a state of emergency in the City of Boise due to nearly unprecedented flows on the Boise River and the unpredictable impacts those flood waters could have on the city. Mayor Bieter also made a plea to residents and visitors to simply stay away from the Boise River and the Greenbelt all together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBOI-AM Boise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christina Marfice is another imbecile Wed K-Mac 2
News Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ... Wed K-Mac 3
News DOJ says laws forbidding it essentially crimina... (Aug '15) Mar 26 Field Day 35
News Feds: Homeless Have a Right to Sleep Outside (Aug '15) Mar 26 Helinarz 2
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Mar 26 Joy Behar SUX 21
CBH homes, are they really bad builder or just ... (Jan '07) Mar 21 Doylesav11 75
News Idaho Is Seeking To Buy HP's Boise Campus For $... Mar 18 lakramer1211 1
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at April 01 at 1:11PM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,687 • Total comments across all topics: 279,979,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC