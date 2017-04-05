Man accused of raping, killing studen...

Man accused of raping, killing student says he's innocent

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: New York Post

A man accused of raping and murdering an Idaho college student a and a then fleeing to New York City insisted he was innocent Wednesday as authorities picked him up from a Manhattan courtroom for extradition. In December, Boise police tracked Marchant to a Veterans Affairs hospital in Kips Bay and arrested him for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sierra Bush, 18, in Boise, Idaho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) 25 min mnc 31
The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot... Tue kiwipalmer 1
Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing... Tue patrickharris 1
I want some kinky perverted girl Apr 1 Daddy 1
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Apr 1 Daddy 3
Christina Marfice is another imbecile Mar 29 K-Mac 2
News Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ... Mar 29 K-Mac 3
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at April 06 at 8:33AM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,016 • Total comments across all topics: 280,093,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC