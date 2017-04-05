Man accused of raping, killing student says he's innocent
A man accused of raping and murdering an Idaho college student a and a then fleeing to New York City insisted he was innocent Wednesday as authorities picked him up from a Manhattan courtroom for extradition. In December, Boise police tracked Marchant to a Veterans Affairs hospital in Kips Bay and arrested him for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sierra Bush, 18, in Boise, Idaho.
