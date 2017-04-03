Lawmaker: Fight for Idaho crime victi...

Lawmaker: Fight for Idaho crime victims' rights not over

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter signs a proclamation dedicating April 2 through April 8 "Crime Victims' Rights Week" in Boise, Idaho Thursday, April 6, 2017. Senate Majority Caucus Chair Todd Lakey said Thursday he will bring back his proposal during the 2018 legislative session after his first version was spiked by a House committee earlier this year.

