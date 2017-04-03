Lawmaker: Fight for Idaho crime victims' rights not over
Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter signs a proclamation dedicating April 2 through April 8 "Crime Victims' Rights Week" in Boise, Idaho Thursday, April 6, 2017. Senate Majority Caucus Chair Todd Lakey said Thursday he will bring back his proposal during the 2018 legislative session after his first version was spiked by a House committee earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|18 hr
|mnc
|32
|The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot...
|Apr 4
|kiwipalmer
|1
|Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing...
|Apr 4
|patrickharris
|1
|I want some kinky perverted girl
|Apr 1
|Daddy
|1
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Apr 1
|Daddy
|3
|Christina Marfice is another imbecile
|Mar 29
|K-Mac
|2
|Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ...
|Mar 29
|K-Mac
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC