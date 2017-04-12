Is BoDo Prime Real Estate?

Developed for $65 million and built in 2006, owners of the Boise downtown business district known as BoDo currently collect rents from two dozen tenants, including Edwards Boise Downtown Stadium 9, Office Depot, Idaho Trust National Bank, P.F. Chang's, Yoi Tomo, Urban Outfitters, Ann Taylor and Caffe D'arte. For nearly a decade, BoDo - at Eighth and Broad streets - saw the only constant consumer traffic in the downtown core south of Front Street.

