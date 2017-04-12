Is BoDo Prime Real Estate?
Developed for $65 million and built in 2006, owners of the Boise downtown business district known as BoDo currently collect rents from two dozen tenants, including Edwards Boise Downtown Stadium 9, Office Depot, Idaho Trust National Bank, P.F. Chang's, Yoi Tomo, Urban Outfitters, Ann Taylor and Caffe D'arte. For nearly a decade, BoDo - at Eighth and Broad streets - saw the only constant consumer traffic in the downtown core south of Front Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|10 hr
|Harrassment Hastert
|2
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
|Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09)
|Apr 16
|Bob
|39
|I want some kinky perverted girl
|Apr 16
|Daddy
|3
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Apr 15
|Joy Behar is mental
|37
|Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing...
|Apr 11
|reviewboise
|2
|The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot...
|Apr 4
|kiwipalmer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC