Idahoans Urge Sen. Crapo to Support I...

Idahoans Urge Sen. Crapo to Support Investigation Into Trump/Russia Connection

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Boise Weekly

With tension running high over the U.S. military response to Syria's years-long civil war-which last week included a lethal gas attack apparently launched by Russia-backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad-President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin aren't the best of friends at the moment. Despite the recent chill in relations, a group of concerned citizens want Idaho's congressional delegation to know they are still worried about alleged Russian efforts during the 2016 election aimed at securing a Trump victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I want some kinky perverted girl 5 hr unmaskedhearts 2
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Apr 11 Michaela Thiele 34
Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing... Apr 11 reviewboise 2
The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot... Apr 4 kiwipalmer 1
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Apr 1 Daddy 3
Christina Marfice is another imbecile Mar 29 K-Mac 2
News Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ... Mar 29 K-Mac 3
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at April 13 at 1:10PM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,456 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC