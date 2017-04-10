Idahoans Urge Sen. Crapo to Support Investigation Into Trump/Russia Connection
With tension running high over the U.S. military response to Syria's years-long civil war-which last week included a lethal gas attack apparently launched by Russia-backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad-President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin aren't the best of friends at the moment. Despite the recent chill in relations, a group of concerned citizens want Idaho's congressional delegation to know they are still worried about alleged Russian efforts during the 2016 election aimed at securing a Trump victory.
