Idaho school bus rolls over on way to...

Idaho school bus rolls over on way to track meet, 20 injured

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Emergency personnel help to remove passengers after school bus that Tuesday, April 18, 2017, west of Richfield, Idaho. At least 17 students have been taken to hospitals, some with serious injuries, after a bus carrying 39 students to a track meet rolled over on a rural stretch of road in central Idaho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08) Sun Ex-Resident 7
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Sun Bob 39
I want some kinky perverted girl Apr 16 Daddy 3
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Apr 15 Joy Behar is mental 37
Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing... Apr 11 reviewboise 2
The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot... Apr 4 kiwipalmer 1
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Apr 1 Daddy 3
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at April 18 at 3:34PM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,549 • Total comments across all topics: 280,400,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC