Idaho school bus rolls over on way to track meet, 20 injured
Emergency personnel help to remove passengers after school bus that Tuesday, April 18, 2017, west of Richfield, Idaho. At least 17 students have been taken to hospitals, some with serious injuries, after a bus carrying 39 students to a track meet rolled over on a rural stretch of road in central Idaho.
