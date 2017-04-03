HESCO barriers from Cedar Rapids to b...

HESCO barriers from Cedar Rapids to be used in Boise area

HESCO barriers that helped protect Cedar Rapids from flooding last year are now going to another city in the country. On Tuesday, Alliant Energy helped pack up 300 HESCO barriers at its Prairie Creek Power Plant.

