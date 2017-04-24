Grownup Drinks
As I've "grown up" career-wise, I've had to do quite a bit of on-the-job drinking. Of course, I drink for this gig - but I'm talking about my day job, the one that covers the majority of my bills, health insurance, and the like.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|9 hr
|trumpeter fan
|41
|Possible new Kuna City hall !!! (May '16)
|22 hr
|RICHARD
|2
|Rip Off Travel Site Hilley.Net started by John ...
|Apr 25
|John Cathy
|1
|southwest airlines airplane hovering in mid-air?? (Sep '12)
|Apr 24
|Tone
|85
|Review: Kase Parking Enforcement
|Apr 21
|Del feeny
|1
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr 21
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08)
|Apr 16
|Ex-Resident
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC