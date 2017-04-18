Glimpse inside the newly renovated Id...

Glimpse inside the newly renovated Idaho Falls temple

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The Idaho Falls Idaho Temple, located near the banks of the Snake River, has been closed for more than two years for renovations. It will be rededicated June 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boise Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Rapist living in Nampa. (Jun '08) Sun Ex-Resident 7
Do some Idahoans really hate Californians and o... (Jan '09) Sun Bob 39
I want some kinky perverted girl Sun Daddy 3
News Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13) Sat Joy Behar is mental 37
Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing... Apr 11 reviewboise 2
The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot... Apr 4 kiwipalmer 1
Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16) Apr 1 Daddy 3
See all Boise Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boise Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ada County was issued at April 18 at 3:34PM MDT

Boise Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boise Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Boise, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,657 • Total comments across all topics: 280,388,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC