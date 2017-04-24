Fightin' Words

UC Berkeley has been in a virtual siege since the election of President Donald Trump, with warring factions of protesters swelling to include "antifa" and anarchist groups, Patriot Movement organizations and neo-Nazis. The clashes can be measured in pints of blood, concussions, broken bones and hundreds of thousands of dollars in property damage, as the Bay Area university has struggled to maintain order.

