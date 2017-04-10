Fandemonium
When the organizers of Fandemonium 2017 describe their 13th annual event as an "entertainment expo ... celebrating all things media culture," they aren't kidding. Marvel at the number of contests, workshops, panel discussions, parties, demonstrations, video and tabletop gaming events, exhibitors and honored guests featured at the Wyndham Garden hotel in Boise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Michaela Thiele
|34
|Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing...
|Tue
|reviewboise
|2
|The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot...
|Apr 4
|kiwipalmer
|1
|I want some kinky perverted girl
|Apr 1
|Daddy
|1
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Apr 1
|Daddy
|3
|Christina Marfice is another imbecile
|Mar 29
|K-Mac
|2
|Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ...
|Mar 29
|K-Mac
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC