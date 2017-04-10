Curt Asmussen has been promoted General Manager at Inn at 500 Capitol in Boise - ID, USA
Inn at 500 Capitol 500 S Capitol Blvd Boise, ID 83702 United States Phone: +1 208-227-0500 Visit Website INN AT 500 CAPITOL, a very special boutique hotel, today announced the promotion of Curt Asmussen to General Manager. With a strong purpose to create a team-centered atmosphere and resolute dedication to providing all guests with a consistently unique experience, Asmussen will be responsible for overseeing the day to day operations of the hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Boise Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cable One or CenturyLink? Behind the marketing...
|1 hr
|reviewboise
|2
|Joy Behar leaving 'The View' (Mar '13)
|Apr 6
|mnc
|32
|The College Sports Drain - How Boise State Foot...
|Apr 4
|kiwipalmer
|1
|I want some kinky perverted girl
|Apr 1
|Daddy
|1
|Naughty kinky taboo girls (Feb '16)
|Apr 1
|Daddy
|3
|Christina Marfice is another imbecile
|Mar 29
|K-Mac
|2
|Don't Believe People Are Still Racist in 2017? ...
|Mar 29
|K-Mac
|3
Find what you want!
Search Boise Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC