Curt Asmussen has been promoted General Manager at Inn at 500 Capitol in Boise - ID, USA

Inn at 500 Capitol 500 S Capitol Blvd Boise, ID 83702 United States Phone: +1 208-227-0500 Visit Website INN AT 500 CAPITOL, a very special boutique hotel, today announced the promotion of Curt Asmussen to General Manager. With a strong purpose to create a team-centered atmosphere and resolute dedication to providing all guests with a consistently unique experience, Asmussen will be responsible for overseeing the day to day operations of the hotel.

Boise, ID

