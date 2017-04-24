Court upholds ruling dismissing Idaho from school fees suit
Here's a news item from the Associated Press: BOISE, ID The Idaho Supreme Court says the state can't be named as a defendant in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the fees many public schools charge for classes. Former Nampa Schools Superintendent Russell Joki filed the lawsuit in 2012 against the state and school districts across Idaho, alleging that fees imposed for certain classes and supplies violate the constitutional promise of a free public education.
