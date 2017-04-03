City of Boise finalizes proposal for circulator in downtown Boise

Freshman radiology major Madison Koster and freshman human resources management major Sheridan Walund, who both live in Towers Hall, sit comfortably on the metal, green benches outside of the Student Union Building; while waiting for the University Shuttle, the sun warms their faces and the wind playing with their hair. Other than the short trips across campus, neither Koster nor Walund use the public transportation in Boise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arbiter.